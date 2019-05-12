Timothy Connolly Missing

Erie State Police are currently looking for Timothy J Connolly, 49. He was last seen at 3662 Dogley Trail, Harborcreek. It is believe Connolly walk away from this home around 6 am this morning.

Connolly is a 6 foot and 145 pounds, blonde hair and green eyes. He suffers from Parkinson’s disease in addition to other medical issues. He also have trouble walking on his own without his medication,

Connolly was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a hooded sweatshirt and possilbly a hat or bandanna.

If you have seen Connolly, please call the Erie State Police at 814 898 1641