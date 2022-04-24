A sensory friendly movie experience was held on Sunday at the Tinseltown Movie Theatre.

Families who participated in this event were able to watch the new film “Bad Guys.”

About 50 families from the Northwestern Pennsylvania Autism Society had the opportunity to enjoy the sensory friendly movie.

In order to make the film sensory friendly, the theatre turned the lights on and the sound down. There was also a special filter over the projection to make it seem less stimulating.

Lakeshore Community Services and Hamot Health Foundation teamed up to make this day possible for families.

“Lakeshore partnered with Hamot Health Foundation to secure the theater and provide free drinks and refreshments for folks for the day in a family friendly environment to enjoy a movie they typically would not be able to because it is too stimulating,” said Alan Benson, Chief Executive Officer at Lakeshore Community Services.

Benson also said that they would like to make this event happen every quarter for families.