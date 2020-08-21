Tinseltown prepares to reopen

As summer begins to wind down, many families are looking for fun ways to make the most of their summer vacations.

One thing they haven’t been able to do for months is see a movie in a traditional movie theater.

Today, that all changes…

Yoselin Person was live outside of Tinseltown to tell us more about this good news.

After a summer without silver screens, Tinseltown is opening its doors August 21st.

This Cinemark theater in Erie is among 76 theaters across the country scheduled to reopen to the public today.

On Cinemark’s website, a statement from the CEO states:

The website also goes into great detail about the ways in which they are employing extra measures to keep their guests and their staff members safe.

Concession stands and restrooms are sanitized every 30 minutes. Theater seats will be sanitized after every movie.

For the time being, the number of people allowed in a theater will be reduced. In fact, when you purchase your tickets online, the seats adjacent to your party will be “blocked” to maintain social distancing in the theaters.

Movie start times are also being staggered to help reduce the traffic flow in and out of the building. And of course, all guests and employees will be required to wear a mask.

Lastly, they will not be accepting any cash at the concession stands.