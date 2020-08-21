Tinseltown re-opening their doors to patrons

Erie’s Cinemark Theaters are joining dozens of others in re-opening for the first time in months.

The giant theater chain will be opening with some favorites, like Harry Potter and Jurassic Park while waiting for the new movies to come out.

The Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged is one of the few new movies ready to go right away. Tickets are $5 for adults, and three for kids and crews have been trained to clean sets after every movie and hard surfaces every 30 minutes.

“We have also instituted a seat buffering technology, which automatically blocks adjacent to a party when booking your tickets to ensure physical distancing within the auditorium. Face masks and gloves are mandatory for all employees and we are requiring face masks of guests.” said Chanda Brashears, Vice President of Cinemark.

There will also be reduced prices for popcorn, drinks and other snacks.