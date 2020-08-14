Tinseltown set to reopen on August 21st with changes for safety

After a summer with out silver screens, Tinseltown is opening it’s doors August 21st.

Like most places already back open, things will be different. Concession stands and restrooms will be sanitized every 30 minutes, theater seats will be sanitized after every movie showing, and for the time being, the number of people allowed in a theater will be reduced.

People are happy to see the doors back open.

Mckean resident Lynn Clint says, “I think that is a good thing. There needs to be some places open for people to do things, because everybody is so home bound.”

Waterford resident Jean Wrede says, “Whatever is best, I mean if it makes us feel safe sanitizing.”

Erie resident Amber Loucks says, “I am happy, our friends always got together and and watched movies and stuff like that. So I am happy we can go together again.”

Tinseltown will also require all guests and employees to wear a face mask.