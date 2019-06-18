Tionesta Dam Rec area affected by high water levels

Those who live, work and play on the shores of Lake Erie aren’t the only ones dealing with high water levels this spring.

It’s also a problem at the Tionesta Dam Recreation area in Forest County.

Photos taken by Linda MacDonald McLaughlin show the extent of flooding at the marina on Tionesta Lake.

The water is so high it makes it appear the boats which are tied to the dock are out in the lake. And the high water has also made it impossible to access the boat launch area.

A dam regulates the waters of Tionesta Creek which flows into the nearby Allegheny River. Other tributaries are also swollen, causing flooding of Nebraska Bridge which is about 4 miles from the dam. That bridge in inaccessible by car.