Tips for being aware of food allergy’s as the holiday season means holiday parties for school students

As winter break nears, many classrooms are gearing up for treat filled holiday parties.

But, for the 5.6 million U.S. kids who suffer from food allergies, these parties can be more frustrating than fun.

Statistics show as many as two kids per classroom could have a food allergy. Researchers say, ideally, school parties should have non-food items for all kids to enjoy.

There are varying degrees of reactions a child can have from a food allergy.

It’s never safe to assume that a child’s allergic reaction to a food won’t be life threatening.

Sadly, many kids with severe food allergies are bullied because of what they can’t eat.

Dr. Hong says it is important for parents and teachers to keep safety and inclusivity in mind when organizing school holiday parties.

