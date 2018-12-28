Tips for caring for those with asthma during the winter months Video

Many kids can't wait to get outside and play in the snow. But, for children with asthma, cold winter air can trigger symptoms.

For people with asthma, going out into the cold air can cause the airways to tighten a bit. This may create a feeling of tightness in the chest and shortness of breath. But, doctors say the cold shouldn't keep kids with asthma indoors, as long as they're properly bundled up.

Dr. Sandra Hong of Cleveland Clinic says, "If the kids are going to go sledding or they’re going to be running outside, you can actually give them their rescue inhaler fifteen minutes before they go out, and make sure that they’re wearing a scarf and staying warm."

In addition to outdoor triggers, the winter months can also increase indoor triggers like dust mites, mold, and pet allergens. It's important for parents to know what their child's triggers are so they can plan accordingly.

Wintertime is also the height of cold and flu season, both of which can trigger asthma symptoms, so it's important for kids to get their flu vaccines as well as practice good hand washing hygiene.

