Tips for keeping yourself and your children safe on Halloween

Tonight is a big night for kids as they will attempt gather as much candy as they can, but safety should be any parents top priority.

AAA is offering some basic safety tips for keeping you and your children safe on Halloween.

Trick or treat with young children

Get an idea of the route you will be taking, map it out if possible

cross the street at crosswalks, not between cars

make costumes safer by opening eye holes in masks

have children carry flashlights or glow-sticks for better visibility

These safety tips can be utilized on Halloween even for those not trick or treating.

For pedestrians, crossing the street at night in the city can be dangerous and sometimes deadly.

Tonight at 11 p.m., JET 24/FOX 66 will present a special report on the dark and dangerous streets of Erie and how to avoid becoming a victim on the streets and behind the wheel.