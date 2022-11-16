Old man winter is making a comeback, and many people woke up to snowy roads, which can cause dangerous driving conditions.

We spoke with an official from AAA Wednesday morning and he told us the best thing you can do during inclement weather is to stay home and avoid it if you can.

If you do have to go out, here are a few steps to help keep you and your family safe.

Leave early, it puts you in a much better frame of mind and your not worried about running late. If you don’t, it puts you in a mental state where you are more prone to aggressive driving. Things like speeding and cutting people off can be very dangerous in weather like this.

Another tip is to slow down. This gives you more time and control on slippery roads.

It’s also important to plan ahead. It’s not a bad idea to find a trusted shop and trusted mechanic where you can get your vehicle checked out before the really bad weather hits.

“The number one call that AAA responds to, last year more than a quarter of a million dead battery calls. That’s the number one call we get in the winter time. You want to make sure that your battery is going to withstand the cold winter months,” said Jim Garrity, spokesperson, AAA.

AAA offers a Winter Car Care Checklist to help you safety navigate the roads this winter.