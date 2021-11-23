Tips for safely handling your turkey on Thanksgiving

Before your guests gobble up that Thanksgiving turkey, be sure that you are handling it safely.

To avoid spreading bacteria, the USDA does not recommend washing or prepping your turkey in the sink.

Instead find a clean area on the countertop and be sure to wash your hands with soap and water before and after.

You will also want to disinfect any surfaces that the raw turkey touched.

While cooking, use a meat thermometer to ensure that the turkey has a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

“In the fridge four days for leftovers is typically the max, and of course if you encounter something that has a bad smell, bad taste, doesn’t look right, immediately dispose of it. It’s not worth taking a risk,” said Dr. Baruch Fertel, Cleveland Clinic.

As a general rule of thumb, with Thanksgiving being on a Thursday, on Monday you should dispose of any uneaten leftovers in your fridge.

