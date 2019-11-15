Tips for safely heating your home with a fireplace

City of Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says you need to be careful when heating your home in the winter. Not only when it comes to using a fireplace, but space heaters as well.

It’s that time of the year again when fireplaces are starting to run and space heaters are being plugged in.

City of Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says if you are one of those people who uses a fireplace in your home, then you should have a professional come and clean it at least once a year.

“We probably get two or three a year, but like I said, it could be prevented,” said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

He went on the explain the reasoning for that is creosote. Creosote can build up and cause a chimney fire. When burning wood in a fireplace, you will want to use seasoned hard wood. It produces more flame than smoke.

Over at Ferrier’s Hardware and Fireplace Shoppe, Peter Maas explains another cause for fireplace fires is people using them improperly.

“They add additives to it. You know, you always hear the horror story of someone throwing gas on a fire and stuff like that, that is where the problem lies. If you use it the way your supposed too, in a proper, never leave an unattended wood burning fire; you don’t want to walk out of the house,” said Peter Maas, Ferrier’s Hardware and Fireplace Shoppe.

Mass further explained it is also best to get products that continuously clean the chimney throughout the burn.

You will also want to make sure to have a screen in front of the fireplace to decrease the chance of burning embers escaping.

Chief Santone says when it comes to fires caused by space heaters, that number goes up.

One major mistake made with space heaters is people plugging them into the wrong outlet.

“What happens is a lot of people plug them into the extension cords and a lot of times these extension cords aren’t strong enough. You’ll be fine for a while, eventually the extension cord is going to break down and you’re going to have a fire started,” said Chief Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Santone adding you need to give the space heaters space. He says about three feet.