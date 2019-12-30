Tips for safely navigating flooded roads

It’s been more rain than snow so far for the late fall and early winter in Erie.

The President of Transportation Solutions, Brenda Bennett, says statistically there are more car accidents in the rain than in the snow.

She says people get into more accidents in the rain because drivers usually don’t slow down.

When it comes to flooded roads and streets, Bennett says to avoid large puddles of water if possible, because you never know how deep it is.

“People think that it’s not that bad, but you can’t judge it by a visual. If you see something that looks like a huge puddle, you should avoid it because once you’re in it, you’re done. When you flood your car, they are going to total your car and it’s not okay,” said Brenda Bennett, President, Transportation Solutions.

Bennett added that it is important to check your tire tread, because bald tires make it easier to hydroplane and lose control.