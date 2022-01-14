Tips for saving money on energy bills during the cold weather months; heating assistance available for those in need

Long icicles hang from a house where nearly a foot of snow fell over the weekend, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. Sunday’s snow showers blew into the Pacific Northwest from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to 6 inches across the Seattle area. More than a foot was reported near Port Angeles across the Puget Sound on the Olympic Peninsula. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Winter is here, which means people are cranking up the heat in their homes.

Pennsylvania has several programs in place to help those in need during the winter months.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available for those who qualify. LIHEAP helps families pay their heating bills by sending a one-time payment directly to the utility company/fuel provider to be credited on your bill. Households in immediate danger of being without heat can also qualify for crisis grants.

Click here for more information on qualifying and applying for LIHEAP.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding electric customers that the start of the new year is a good time to explore ways to conserve energy and save money – including comparing prices for electric generation, evaluating competitive supplier offers and looking at competitive market options such as time-of-use and renewable energy products.

The PUC has some tips for conserving your energy usage this winter:

Pay attention to the thermostat – Every degree you raise or lower the temperature could impact energy costs by up to 3%. Also, consider a programmable thermostat to automatically lower temperatures at night or while you are away from home.



– Every degree you raise or lower the temperature could impact energy costs by up to 3%. Also, consider a programmable thermostat to automatically lower temperatures at night or while you are away from home. Keep furnaces and ducts clean – Regular furnace maintenance along with clean filters and ducts help ensure efficient operation of your heating system.



– Regular furnace maintenance along with clean filters and ducts help ensure efficient operation of your heating system. Winterize your home – Adding insulation, installing storm windows and doors, and sealing cracks and air leaks can help you stay warmer and use less energy.



– Adding insulation, installing storm windows and doors, and sealing cracks and air leaks can help you stay warmer and use less energy. Check your hot water heater – Temperatures over 120 degrees can be a major power drain.



– Temperatures over 120 degrees can be a major power drain. Run full loads – Waiting for full loads in washers and dishwashers can help reduce the use of hot water and limit the amount of energy needed to heat that water.

You can find more tips for saving energy at PAPowerSwitch.com

Energy.gov also has some tips to help you cut energy costs this winter: