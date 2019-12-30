Tips for staying safe on New Year’s Eve

Most of us have plans to ring in the new year with a festive celebration, but sometimes the unexpected can happen when we are doing things we only do once a year, such as popping the cork on a bottle of champagne.

According to the National Safety Council, experts estimate that more than 400 people will die on U.S. roads during the new year holiday, with alcohol-impaired crashes a large contributor to those tragedies.

Researchers say it is important to know your limits and to always have a plan, as well as to make sure you have a ride home.

In addition to the danger on the roads, over indulgence of alcohol can lead us to make poor judgement calls, which can lead to injuries, especially falls.

“Drinking alcohol does put you at risk for dehydration, because it is a diuretic. If you’re going to be out in the cold celebrating on New Year’s Eve, dehydration is also a risk factor for suffering a cold injury such as frostbite or hypothermia. You want to make sure that along with the alcoholic drinks that you’re drinking, that you’re also staying hydrated with plenty of water,” said Tom Waters, MD, Cleveland Clinic.

Another unexpected New Year’s Eve hazard is the flu. According to the CDC, flu season tends to peak between December and February.

If you’re planning to attend a get together, practice good hand hygiene and wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Also, if you’re not feeling well, stay home.