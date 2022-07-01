As the holiday weekend approaches, it’s important to remember to keep safety in mind when around fireworks this Fourth of July weekend.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says firework injuries have gone up 25% over the last 15 years.

The commission urges everyone to follow these safety tips:

Never let young kids ignite or play with fireworks, including sparklers

Do not stand over them when lighting a fuse

Keep a bucket of water or hose handy in case of fire, and soak used fireworks before throwing them out

Never try to relight malfunctioning fireworks

Do not use fireworks when drinking

Last year alone there were an estimated 11,500 fireworks-related injuries treated in emergency rooms.