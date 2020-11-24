As we make our way into the holiday season, boxes are being delivered more and more.

This means that porch pirates may take the time to strike again.

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau to help protect against porch pirates.

First tip is to take advantage of online tracking while following each update with your package.

If you aren’t home when the package is scheduled to be delivered, ask a trusted neighbor to pick it up for you.

A second option is to customize a drop off location around your property.

The third option is to arrange a deal with your work location to have a package delivered to you while working.

“A lot of deliveries are scheduled during business hours. So you don’t want to schedule your deliveries to where you are and not where you aren’t,” said Pam Marlowe from the Better Business Bureau of Northwestern PA.

Marlowe added that home surveillance is also a great option for both your front doors and mailbox.

The only issue is that surveillance does not stop the crime from happening but rather just captures it on film.

The footage however can help authorities with the investigation.