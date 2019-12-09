Tips on how to avoid credit card fraud as holiday shopping is in full swing

Holiday shopping is in full swing and while you’re out, you may want to make sure you double check your credit cards.

We’ve all heard about scams happening within the area, but with the busiest shopping season upon us, you’ll want to make sure you’re double checking any sort of money statement you get.

It’s the time of the year where you may want to take extra caution when looking at your credit card statements.

“I looked on my Macy’s bill and there were two charges for a bed and my husband I said ‘When did you buy a bed?'” said Connie Manus, Erie resident. “Sure enough, I called Macy’s and as it is someone called, stole my credit card and they went to a mall out in Gary, Indiana and bought two beds. It was a hardship for us, but we did get it rectified.”

The timing of reacting to the fraud is important especially for those working to make sure you keep your money.

“If you don’t catch that in time your dispute rights, you only have a certain window of time to in order for the bank to make you whole again or for your credit card company to make you whole again and refund you because of fraud.” said Lisa Lopez, Senior Vice President of Deposit Operations at Marquette Savings Bank.

Manus explained how she works to protect herself when swiping the plastic.

“Nowadays, people can just get your credit card numbers just standing beside you and it’s a hardship for a lot of people, it’s unknowing and everything is upside down, so I try to keep everything close to me right now.” Manus said.

But hackers don’t just go for one specific group of people to target. So if you’re someone who falls victim, there is one other important step you’ll want to take after contacting the financial institution.

“You’ll also want to do things like block your credit report so there is a freeze on there, so nobody can pretend to be you and establish more credit someplace else.” Lopez said.

It was also explained that you also want to be aware of how much you are posting on social media, because if you post saying you’re going away for the weekend, this gives hackers a chance to possibly go through your mail to obtain bank information.