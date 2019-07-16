Tips on staying safe in the sun

The weather is going to get dangerously hot and humid over the next few days as a heat wave engulfs the North East. It’s that time of year to think beyond how to enjoy summer, and how to focus on staying safe in the heat.

While it’s important to have fun in the sun, it’s also important to stay safe with the high temperatures approaching. With temperatures reaching the 90’s in the next few days, it is important to be cautious while outside in the sun.

Emergency Room Doctor Chris Cammarata said it’s important to spot signs early of dehydration or heat exhaustion. It is important to stay hydrated even when you’re not thirsty, wear loose clothing, don’t stay in the sun for an excessive amount of time, and even drink a sports energy drink, which can be helpful when you loose salt.

“If your noticing excessive sweating, and now you’re having heat cramps, the very first thing to do is get out of the heat. Then remove excessive clothing and start the re-hydration process,” said Dr. Cammarata.

Dr. Cammarata said if there is any question to the severity of the symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.