Tips to pick out the perfect ride at the 12th annual Erie Auto Show

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle or just want to see what’s new in the auto industry, the 12th annual Erie Auto Show is for you. As you gear up to check out the newest rides, there are some tips you can look out for to be sure you are picking the perfect vehicle.

It’s time to rev up your engine and cruise on down to the Bayfront Convention Center and the newest vehicles will be on display from more than 25 local dealers.

“There are a lot of manufacturers that put a lot of focus on this time of year because it introduces all of the new models and they also gave some additional incentives, and the manufacturer dollars to vehicles during this time of year.” said Mark Concilla, promoter of the Erie Auto Show.

The new year brings new trends to the Erie market, which includes an increase in SUV sales. Brian Logan, general sales manager of Auto Express, tells us that SUVs continue to be popular because of their efficiency and affordability. Another trend he says that we’ll see in 2020 is a boost in electric and hybrid cars.

“They’re trying to expand that, they’re trying to get rid of using fossil fuels in the United States because we’re the biggest consumer in the world. They have to find a way to find them a little more efficient and they’re just touching on that idea.” Logan said.

If you’re in the market to find a new car, there are some financial tips you can take to help you find the perfect ride.

“Check your budget, it’s always important to weigh what their best option is and what their best payment is going to be for themselves. We will work backwards and we’ll start with the payment and see what the loan amount is.” said Lindey Shatto, assistant branch manager of Erie Credit Union.

If you didn’t get the chance to check out the car show, it’ll be open tomorrow at the Bayfront Convention Center beginning at 10a.m.