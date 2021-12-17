‘Tis the season: Find the best holiday light displays near you

Christmas Day is a little over a week away, and lights and music are on full display throughout Erie County.

The Facebook group Erie’s Best Holiday Lights constructed an interactive map with over 100 featured houses, showing the most festive holiday displays in the area.

Take a look at the map below to find holidays displays near you:

Included on the map are standard light displays, dancing light displays and holiday parks for holiday lovers to experience.