‘Tis the season: Toys for Tots annual toy donation event kicks off

The United States Marine Corps and State Police are continuing their mission of helping needy families during the holidays.

They kicked off their annual Toys for Tots event Thursday; anyone can donate new or used toys that will help local families. They are hoping to collect non-violent toys, including books and camping gear.

Last year, they collected over 2,400 toys, and they are hoping to donate even more this year.

“It’s all about bringing hope to the children, that’s all it’s about. Children are our future; bringing hope to them, that’s the biggest thing we can do,” said Sgt. Michael Bajor, United States Marine Corps.

Click here to find a location near you to drop off a toy this holiday season.

