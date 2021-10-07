Titus joins Ironworker strike at Erie Strayer

It’s been four days since ironworkers from Erie Strayer began their strike, and Democratic nominee for County Executive Dr. Tyler Titus stood side by side with them on Thursday.

According to Titus, showing up for unions across the county and state is something he has always stood by, since Titus grew up in a union family.

“When employees are not being treated correctly we have to show up as a community around them to demand dignity and respect and they’re being taken care of,” said Titus. “They never stopped during the whole pandemic. They’re showing up seven days a week of long hours and it’s our turn to return that favor.”

Tracy Cutright, the vice president for Iron Workers 851, said Titus’ support means a lot.

“We’re very happy that the politicians have showed up like Tyler Titus and then some others,” Cutright said. “It helps our cause. It shows the community it actually cares about our workers.”

Titus said he will continue to use his platform to draw attention to this issue.

