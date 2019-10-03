Titusville Area Schools placed on soft lockdown, which has since been lifted, following unspecified safety threat

Police in Titusville responded to an alleged safety threat earlier today.

The Titusville Area School District received an unspecified safety threat from a student today. While police conducted a safety check, students were placed on a soft lockdown and remained in their classrooms.

Instruction continued until police were satisfied that there was no threat. Students were later dismissed at the usual time.

Police are continuing their investigation with the alleged student who made the threat.

Stephanie Keebler, Superintendent of Titusville Area Schools, released the following statement to Action News:

“This morning, we became aware of a threat against safety at Titusville High School. We immediately notified law enforcement to assist with the investigation. Law enforcement performed a precautionary safety check of the interior and exterior of the high school.”



“While the safety check was performed, Titusville High School, the Early Childhood Learning Center, Main Street Elementary and Titusville Middle School were placed on a safety hold. This practice keeps students in their classrooms, restricting movement of students throughout the

building. Classroom instruction continued for all students in these buildings.”



“At this time, law enforcement has completed their safety check and is continuing their investigation with the alleged student that made the threat. All students are safe and instruction is continuing as usual. Dismissal from all buildings will occur as usual today.

As always, we strive to provide a safe environment for students each and every day. Please know that we will follow this investigation through to the end, keeping the safety of our students as the priority.”