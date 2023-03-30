(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Titusville pipe manufacturer has found itself in hot water after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor into an accident that left a 17-year-old worker injured unearthed more violations that resulted in over $10,000 in back wages being recovered.

According to a release, the 17-year-old in question was allowed illegally operate a forklift at WL Plastics Manufacturing LLC in Titusville, which is classified as a hazardous occupation under child labor law.

After a review conducted by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour division, the business was fined $6,399 for allowing the teenager to operate the forklift which the business paid.

However, the department also found that the business failed to pay proper overtime wages to 60 employees by not including safety bonuses in their wage calculations which violates the Fair Labor Standards Act.

In total, $10,361 was recovered in back wages for the 60 workers.

“Minors should never be employed to do unsafe work. It is the employer’s responsibility to not only protect young people from being hurt in the workplace, but to also ensure all employees are paid fairly,” said John DuMont, director of Wage and Hour division in Pittsburgh.