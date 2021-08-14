Titusville celebrates 2021 Oil Fest

Titusville is in the midst of celebrating their Oil Fest 2021 with festival parades, live music, a classic car show, and train rides around the Oil City and Titusville Railroad.

Fireworks were planned for the end of the celebration at 9:15 p.m. Saturday night at Caret Field.

The festival continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a “Touch the Truck” event where kids get the chance to explore fire trucks, police cars, and heavy equipment used by the City of Titusville.

