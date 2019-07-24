Titusville doctor arrested after allegations he attempted to lure child into vehicle

A Titusville doctor was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to lure a child into a vehicle.

According to the Meadville Tribune, Rhonaldo Silaban, 32, of Syracuse, NY was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation. He has been charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, harassment, and stalking.

Specific details of the incident have not been released. Silaban was arranged on a $25,000 bails at the Crawford County Correctional Facility, and was released after paying it. He is facing a preliminary hearing in early August.