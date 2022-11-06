A local newspaper company is shutting down its operations after over 150 years of service in the community.

The Titusville Herald announced in its Saturday edition that the company will come to an end with the headline, “The Titusville Herald says goodbye, and thank you”. The Herald has been a long-running newspaper in Crawford County with its first edition on June 14, 1865.

Mike Sample, the Herald’s longtime publisher, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, and his family had worked to continue the business. However, Nov. 5’s edition is the Herald’s last publication.

Their full statement from Nov. 6’s paper can be found below:

“The owner’s of The Titusville Herald regret the decision we had to make today. We are afraid that we have to close the Herald’s doors and this is the last issue of the paper that has been published since 1865. The Herald’s longtime Publisher, Mike Sample, passed away on January 3rd of this year. Mike’s life was The Titusville Herald, he worked every aspect of the newspaper from fixing copiers to delivering papers when needed. His family desperately wanted to keep the paper going, but it has become evident that they cannot. This newspaper has been a long serving member of this community since 1865 and no one is sadder about this than we are. Thank you to the Titusville community and our loyal readers for all your support, trust and even criticism over these long years. The Herald will be issuing refunds to subscribers but we ask your patience during our transition. If you have questions, please email us at news@titusvilleherald.com or call (814)827-3634 and leave a message. We will be handling everyone’s subscription refunds as soon as we can.” Titusville Herald, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022