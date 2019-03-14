Titusville High School to undergo active shooter training tomorrow

Emergency management officials would like to announce that they will be holding an active shooter drill tomorrow at Titusville High School. They say parents and students should not be alarmed and that it's only a school safety training.

Allen Clark, Deputy Director for the Emergency Management Agency of Crawford County released a statement from Superintendent Karen Jez saying, in part, "As a matter of student and employee safety and security, the district must practice drills... During the drill, we plan to practice various components of our 'All Hazards Plan,' including first responder response timing and use of the NaviGate prepared software tool and media relations."

The drill is scheduled for tomorrow at 9am, when students are not in school.

They go on to say, " as a result of the active shooter drill, the district will gain reactions and recommendations from the first responders on what needs to be improved within the written 'All Hazards Plan'..."