(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County.

PSP said a 48-year-old and a 30-year-old man, both of Titusville, were involved in a dispute that turned physical. The 48-year-old man left the residence. PSP alleges the 30-year-old then fired a single round into the side of the residence.

PSP arrested the 30-year-old and charges were filed in District Court, the report said.