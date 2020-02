A March hearing date has been set for a Titusville man charged with helping an accused killer get rid of a body.

22-year-old Donovan Vroman is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Police believe that Vroman helped Bradley Seay dispose of the body of 29-year-old Earl Scroger Jr. after Seay shot Scroger last March.

Vroman’s preliminary hearing is now set for March 23, 2020.