Titusville man decorates front lawn with 300 pink flamingos

Driving through Titusville, you might do a “Double look” when you pass Dan Brawley’s house on Bank Street.

Brawley’s front lawn is decorated with nearly 300 pink flamingos.

From big to small, to having googly eyes, Brawley says his pink flamingo collection is there to make people smile.

He says that flamingos are a beautiful bird and just make his heart warm. Even his wife is fine with their festive front yard.

“It’s really enjoyable when my wife and I are sitting out and we watch people go by and they just smile. It gives you a feeling in your heart. That is just unimaginable, you can express it.” Brawley said.

Brawley says he gets a lot of his flamingos from yard sales, and most only cost a couple of dollars each.