Titusville officials and residents seek solutions for flooding problems

Businesses and homeowners in Titusville are dealing with damages from the flood that happened over the weekend.

The flooding is nothing new for residents in Titusville, but residents are looking to the city for a solution to the problem.

What residents described as a river flowing through Downtown Titusville was actually a flood moving through the city.

Quick thinking from Susan Drake saved her and her brother’s business from the water.

“Sandbags, so I ran out to the owner supply. I thought eight will be enough, and by the time I came back it was almost up to the sidewalks. So I drove back out to the supply and got another eight bags,” said Susan Drakes, Co-Owner of Titusville Market Square.

The owners placed the sandbags down as a barricade to prevent what they called a river from entering into their business.

While Drake was keeping the business dry, her brother was at home trying to save it from the water that was entering his basement.

“Everything just creeped up and we ended up with about six inches of water in our basement. The positive thing was we did have everything up because we have had floods in our basement in years past,” said Bill Wieder, Titusville Resident.

In an effort to help residents with the damages done from the flood, city officials had some solutions.

One of those solutions is to partner with the county.

“We are looking into a possible matching thing with the county. I don’t want to speak specifically but it would be a pretty big chunk of money that we would use and the county would match it. Then we would decide how much we would give individual businesses to help them out,” said Jon Crouch, Titusville Mayor.

There will also be a day for volunteers to help those in the community.

“Get some volunteers maybe have a cleaning day this week where anyone needs help cleaning up their basement anything around their home, we are going to be there to lend a hand,” said Neil Fratus, Titusville City Manager.

In an effort to help the community, the city plans to use most of Tuesday night’s special council meeting to let residents describe their situation after the flood.

As far as a long term solution goes, city officials informed us that they want to hear from the residents about what they want for a solution.

Officials said that the flooding has been a problem in Titusville for over 100 years and have tried to come up with solutions since the 90’s.

