Titusville Police make drug arrest following concern from citizen

Concern from one Titusville resident lead police to make a drug arrest Saturday evening.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Elm Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. A concerned citizen reported that the driver, who was identified by police as 34-year old Randall Kinnear of Titusville, had been slumped over the wheel for nearly an hour.

Police searched the vehicle and discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Kinnear was placed under arrest and is currently awaiting arraignment at the Crawford County Jail