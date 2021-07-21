Titusville residents deal with aftermath of recent flooding

While residents continue to clean up, city leaders in Titusville are reaching out to neighbors impacted by recent floods.

We spoke with Titusville residents about the aftermath of the flooding.

Flooding in Titusville caused damage to the homes of many residents. Titusville city leaders said they are working to help people dealing with the aftermath.

Crawford County Emergency Services Coordinators are also contributing funds.

“Four or Five hundred dollars we’ll be able to give residents a lot of room that might have deductibles on their insurance. Stuff like that is going to be done through our Titusville Redevelopment Authority,” said Mayor Jon Crouch, City of Titusville.

Titusville City Managers said that they are doing everything they can to help residents including renting a street sweeper from Butler County to help clean up debris.

“We have an extra sweeper that is out. We are running that for a few weeks. Whatever it takes to get the streets and sidewalks clean. Our fire department has put down extra crews out to hose down streets and sidewalks. Obviously help anybody that needs help with utilities and things, the damage that was down in basements,” said Neil Fratus, City Manager of Titusville.

Church run looked very different the night of the flooding. One Titusville resident said that the water was so high that he was unable to reach his home.

“Hurried home and we stopped down at the end of the street and we couldn’t come up the street because the water was still running probably knee deep,” said James McCurdy, Titusville Resident.

McCurdy said that on July 17th and 20th his yard flooded. Black top that had recently been put down moved down his property and fencing fell down as well.

Despite all of the destruction, McCurdy said that Titusville residents look out for each other.

“This community always comes together when there is someone in need. Titusville always comes together some how,” said McCurdy.

City officials have discussed the idea of a dam to limit the flooding, however testing reveals that would not be possible.

The search for a solution is still ongoing.

