Titusville restaurant staying open for dine-in despite Gov. Wolf’s mandate

Many local eateries are trying to pick up the pieces after having to cut staff, or worse. But, some owners are defying the mandate because they feel they have no other choice.

Spencer Lee has the story.

“This virus continues to rage in Pennsylvania. Today, I’m announcing additional, temporary, temporary, COVID-19 protective mitigation measures in the commonwealth. And they expire Monday, January 4th. Indoor dining will be suspended,” said Governor Tom Wolf, D, Pennsylvania.

Governor Tom Wolf’s mandate on Dec. 10th forced many local restaurants to offer carry-out only or to close entirely through the holidays.

“My initial reaction was, I had a flashback back to March when our first shutdown occurred, when we were told it was only supposed to be for two weeks and somehow two weeks turned into two months. And I remember the big debt I accumulated over being closed for two months. I don’t know if the business can handle this again,” said Giacomo Albegiani, Owner, Maria’s Italian Restaurant.

Giacomo Albegiani is one of only two restaurant owners we found in Titusville that still offers dine-in seating, despite the state-wide mandate. He said he offered the option to his employees, and they all voted unanimously to stay open.

“We still need a job. We still have a life. Your rent is still due, your phone bill is still due, your car payment is still due. Those don’t stop just because you’re without a job,” said Autilia Southwick, server, Maria’s Italian Restaurant.

“I do believe that inside of a restaurant is a lot more safe than it is in other stores, because restaurants are held to a higher standard for cleaning,” said Albegiani.

“Every time we bring a plate back, any chance we can get we’re always washing our hands, and we clean every chair, every table, every crack and crevice between every customer,” said Southwick.

And Albegiani has enough confidence in the cleanliness of his staff that he says masks are optional at his establishment.

“A lot of people do not want to wear a mask. They say they can’t wear a mask. They have problems when they wear a mask. And then I say, “it’s 100% up to you,” said Albegiani.

As of now, with two weeks left of the mandate, Albegiani said he has not heard from anyone from the state government about possible consequences for staying open. And even if there are penalties coming, he and his staff say the high volume they’ve experienced at Maria’s since the shutdown is worth it.

“I think the majority of our staff is saying, ‘well, let’s fight for as long as we can.’ And the amount of people that have been saying, ‘if you do get fined or you do have to go to court, we will still support you. We will pay those court fees, and we will pay those fines for you,”‘ said Southwick.

“I’m not worried because it comes to a point, I’ve been fed up with it. They got to do their job just like I’m trying to do mine. If they have to do theirs, I’ll worry about it when the time comes. Because the alternative is not having anything,” said Albegiani.

The owner says he hopes his staying open leads to other small business owners opening up again before the mandate ends on January 4th.