Titusville woman jailed for sexual assault of teen

Police arrest a 32-year-old Titusville woman for reportedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.
Pennsylvania State Police in Corry say the victim’s mother initiated the investigation after discovering the nature of the relationship between the teenager and Rochelle Cressman.
Cressman is charged with statutory sexual assault among other charges. Interviews with the victim indicate that he had sexual intercourse with Cressman at least 10 times. The incidents happened between September 13, 2018 and April 18, 2019 when the charges were filed.