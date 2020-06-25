Titusville woman using puppets to send important messages to community

For over 40 years, Charlotte Randall has been making puppets and spreading important messages through her unique storytelling.

Now retired, Charlotte was the founder of Heaven’s Long Hands, which uses puppets and skits to teach the Word of God.

The group is based out of Titusville First United Methodist Church. Randall would perform at other churches, libraries and schools for young kids. Her storytelling includes meaningful messages.

“How to create a Christian atmosphere, attitude, and then a lesson. We always praise the name of the Lord, and we always leave them with a message so they can be uplifted.” Randall said.

Randall uses to teach puppetry and drama at Villa Maria College in Erie. Charlotte has donated many of her puppets. Right now, she is creating cathedral glass on bowling balls.