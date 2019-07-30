TM Industrial Supply excited to expand business in Erie

An Erie business building has new luck today as some special guests came to see it.

The City of Erie, along with the First National Bank, worked together to provide financing for TM Industrial Supply renovations.

As the business now takes a step towards the future, the hope is to bring in more jobs and product into Erie.

“It’s great….it’s what businesses need in Erie,” said Heather Steiner, President, TM Industrial Supply.

TM Industrial is known world wide and the President went onto explain that they are excited to expand the business in Erie.