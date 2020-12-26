Today begins the first day of the Kwanzaa celebration

It’s a day after Christmas and we’re still in the peace and joy week because it’s Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is a seven day celebration of peace and unity.

This cultural holiday began back in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a professor of Black Studies at California State University.

After the Watts riots in 1965, Dr. Karenga searched for ways to bring African Americans together as a community since many felt they didn’t have hope.

Karenga studied the culture and festival in West Africa and through that study he came up with Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is all about the seven peace and unified principals that are celebrated throughout the seven days.

“How important it is for family to come together to recognize our ancestors. To take forward the good and the year that you’re leaving behind and go forward to the next year,” said Denise Horton, Resident.

An African feast called Kara-mu is held on December 31st.