Today is Pennsylvania Day!

Pennsylvania Day is an initiative by America250PA to bring Pennsylvanians together to help out one another.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Second Harvest Food Bank with more on how they’re doing their part.

For this year’s Pennsylvania Day, partner America250PA is teaming up with Feeding PA as we lead up to the United States’ 250th birthday in 2026.

America250PA has created Pennsylvania Day as a way to give back to your community and help others.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania is one of nine Feeding Pennsylvania Food Banks to take part in today’s volunteer efforts.

These food banks are encouraging communities to participate in “Pennsylvanians Helping Pennsylvanians.”

America250PA reached out to people in the community and local elected officials to help pack some boxes at Second Harvest.

“Our service area helps out 88,000 people who are in need of food; 26% of those are children under the age of 18. So to have elected officials in here kind of leading and and paving the way for other people to realize and recognize the importance of having help here in the food bank, it’s extremely important for us,” said Andrea Wiesner, special events & volunteer coordinator, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Visit nwpafoodbank.org/get-involved/donate-time/become-a-volunteer/ to volunteer at the Second Harvest Food Bank.

