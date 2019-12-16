Today is the busiest day of the year for holiday shipping

It was a busy day for those who work hard to get your holiday packages shipped and delivered on time. Today is reportedly the busiest day of the year for shipping packages.

The United State Postal Service alone expects to deliver 200 million packages from today through Sunday.

Time is winding down to get your presents shipped to your loved ones by Christmas day.

“We’re all panicking. We got to get in the mail,” said Janell Patton, Erie resident.

Janell Patton was one of the hundreds of Erie residents who dropped off packages at the UPS Store in Erie on Monday, the busiest shipping day of the year.

“I actually start shopping in the summer, but why do it early. We want to come on the busiest day of the year,” said Patton.

The Manager of the UPS Store on West 38th Street says they will ship hundreds of packages just on Monday.

“They get you out quick. They help you out and are very nice about everything,” said Terry Childress, Erie resident.

The Manager over at the U.S. Post Office on Legion Road says her team has handled at least 2,000 packages so far and that was just during the morning.

“We usually don’t have that kind of volume this early, but we have extra transportation coming though to make sure those packages get out today,” said Stephanie Hetrick, Manager, USPS Legion.

Stephanie Hetrick added that her branch alone delivered at least 25,000 packages on Monday just in the City of Erie.

She says she is encouraging homeowners to keep their lights on for the mail carriers.

“If people could actually keep their lights on in the morning, because we have carriers that are out there at 6:30 a.m. in the morning, that would be greatly appreciated,” said Hetrick.

If you still haven’t gotten your holiday shipping done, you have a little time to drop off packages. The UPS Store closes at 7 p.m. and the Post Office closes at 6 p.m.