Today is the deadline to file your federal and state income taxes

Today is the deadline for filing your federal and state income taxes.

For anyone who hasn’t filed your taxes yet, today is the federal and Pennsylvania tax filing deadline.

The IRS extended the filing deadline this year from April 15th to May 17th.

The extension adds time for filers, but it also gives the tax agency more time to adjust its computer systems and forms to account for tax changes made by the American Rescue Plan.

If you have a federal tax refund coming, you could get paid in as little as three weeks.

To speed up the refund process, the IRS says to e-file your 2020 tax return and select the direct deposit payment method as paper returns and checks slow things down considerably.

If the extension isn’t enough, you can apply for an automatic extension to October 15th, but you must still pay the full amount of taxes you owe. If you don’t pay up by the original due date, you’ll owe interest on the unpaid tax. You could also be hit with additional penalties for filing and paying late.

For more information on filing state taxes you can visit www.revenue.pa.gov/OnlineServices/PersonalIncomeTaxe-Services/efile/Pages/default.aspx, and for information on filing federal taxes visit www.irs.gov/filing