Today is the last 2018 Mid-Day Art Break and features Abby Paulson and Brooke Surgener

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:38 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:38 AM EDT

This week's edition of the Highmark Mid-Day Art Break is your last chance to enjoy a noon-time show. 

Today,  you can enjoy the sounds of Abby Paulson and Brooke Surgener.  They'll be performing indie, folk, and pop acoustic music for you to enjoy.  The music starts at noon at the Erie Art Museum.  As always, you can enjoy pay-what-you-wish admission and tours at 12:30 and 1pm.

