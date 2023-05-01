May 1 is the last day to register to vote for the May 16 primary election.

To register, you must be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the primary. You must also be a resident of Erie County and register for the correct election district.

WJET spoke with an election clerk who said they are very busy processing all the last-minute voter registrations and mail-in ballot applications.

“People like to be a part of the primary process cause it helps give a little bit more control or say over the November ballot because the primary is all about voting to see who you want to see on that November ballot,” said Randall Sutter, Erie County election clerk.

Sutter added that the primaries are an important step in the process to help get the candidate of your choice on the November general election ballot.