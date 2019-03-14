Today is World Kidney Day and health professionals want to highlight some facts Video

Kidney disease is becoming more prevalent and many people are wearing orange today to raise awareness.

Orange is the signature color for kidney disease and each year, March 14th marks World Kidney Day.

30 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. According to the National Kidney Foundation, most people aren't aware of it. In fact, 1 in 3 Americans are at risk.

It's now the 9th leading cause of death in the US.

Risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history of kidney failure.