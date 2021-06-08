Toddler found unconscious in Erie swimming pool dies in Pittsburgh hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The toddler who was found in an Erie swimming pool yesterday has died.

Erie Police are confirming that a 3-year-old boy found unconscious in his family’s swimming pool has died in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Calls went out around 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Oneida Street. Erie County 911 says the caller told them the child was found in a pool in the back of the residence.

Erie Firefighters and Emergycare also responded to the scene.

A police spokesperson tells Action News that two detectives continue to work the case, but at this point it looks like a tragic accident with no visible signs of foul play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Events Calendar