Toddler found unconscious in Erie swimming pool dies in Pittsburgh hospital

The toddler who was found in an Erie swimming pool yesterday has died.

Erie Police are confirming that a 3-year-old boy found unconscious in his family’s swimming pool has died in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Calls went out around 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Oneida Street. Erie County 911 says the caller told them the child was found in a pool in the back of the residence.

Erie Firefighters and Emergycare also responded to the scene.

A police spokesperson tells Action News that two detectives continue to work the case, but at this point it looks like a tragic accident with no visible signs of foul play.