Tom Ridge Environmental Center changes hours of operation

Presque Isle State Park officials announce that beginning Tuesday, September 4, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center will implement new hours of operation from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM daily. This change will affect the operating hours of the Big Green Screen Theatre, the Sunset Café, Presque Isle Gallery and Gifts, and the Erie Visitor Center.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene stated, “We believe this adjustment to the hours will better serve the visiting public, as well as our partnering organizations.”

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center is located at the entrance to Presque Isle State Park in Erie, PA. It offers 7,000 square feet of interactive and whimsical exhibits that highlight Presque Isle’s natural and cultural history. Visitors can learn about the endangered flora and fauna found at Presque Isle, marvel at the environmentally friendly building, and climb the 75-foot glass-enclosed tower for a spectacular view of Lake Erie. General admission is free.

The Presque Isle State Park Office, located on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, will continue their hours of operation, Monday through Friday,

from 8 AM until 4 PM.

For more information about the new operating hours, contact the Park Office at (814) 833-7424.

Presque Isle State Park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for hiking and other environmental-related activities.