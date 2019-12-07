Tom Ridge Environmental Center getting in the holiday spirit with “Trec The Halls”

It was time to get into the holiday spirit at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center today.

Hundreds of kids and families gathered for the 14th annual Trec the Halls event.

The event included a variety of festivities for kids to take part in like cookie making and holiday crafts. Tamarack Wildlife was also at the event, giving kids a first hand look at the variety of different owls and birds.

“They come down here, they’re with their families, it’s something to do in the afternoon where you’re not going to the mall. It’s something to just have fun with the kids with.” said Stacey Marendt, Environmental Educator at Presque Isle State Park.

Animals from the Erie Zoo were also at the event for kids to learn about.