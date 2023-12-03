The Tom Ridge Environmental Center held their holiday open house Saturday night.

The director of operations said this is their signature event as it is their largest event planned to date. The open house featured over 40 vendors this year, as opposed to 28 last year, with food, beverages, and music for guests to enjoy.

He said the purpose of the open house is to support the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) Foundation.

“We do work with research development educational programming and the visitor experiencing both here at TREC and on Presque Isle State Park we fund programming, educational initiatives, and are embarking on a major campaign to re-do the exhibits based here at TREC,” said Anthony Perino, director of operations, Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

All the net proceeds from Saturday night and every evening at the gift shop go back towards the TREC Foundation. Perino said the next open house will be in May 2024.